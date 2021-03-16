Left Menu

AstraZeneca to supply 500,000 more COVID-19 antibody cocktail to U.S.

The treatment, AZD7442, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and has not been approved for use as yet, AstraZeneca said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company said it does not expect any changes to its 2021 forecasts because of the deal.

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it has agreed to supply up to half a million additional doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination treatment to the United States for $205 million.

