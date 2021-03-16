Left Menu

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 15

16-03-2021
Money Market Operations as on March 15 VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Avge Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,96,338.53 3.21 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 8,330.82 3.25 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,90,968.45 3.26 3.01-3.45 III. Market Repo 96,984.26 3.06 0.01-3.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 55.00 5.30 5.30-5.30 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 738.06 3.12 2.25-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 835.00 - 3.15-3.85 III. Triparty Repo 300.00 3.20 3.20-3.22 IV. Market Repo 171.49 1.89 0.25-3.35 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Mon, 15/03/2021 1 Tue, 16/03/2021 4,63,741.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 15/03/2021 1 Tue, 16/03/2021 2,985.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,60,756.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 12/03/2021 14 Fri, 26/03/2021 2,00,007.00 3.51 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 32,617.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -90,307.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-5,51,063.94 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 15/03/2021 4,36,195.54 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 26/03/2021 4,55,339.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 15/03/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 26/02/2021 8,64,316.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

