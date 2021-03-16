Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 15

Money Market Operations as on March 15 VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Avge Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,96,338.53 3.21 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 8,330.82 3.25 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,90,968.45 3.26 3.01-3.45 III. Market Repo 96,984.26 3.06 0.01-3.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 55.00 5.30 5.30-5.30 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 738.06 3.12 2.25-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 835.00 - 3.15-3.85 III. Triparty Repo 300.00 3.20 3.20-3.22 IV. Market Repo 171.49 1.89 0.25-3.35 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Mon, 15/03/2021 1 Tue, 16/03/2021 4,63,741.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 15/03/2021 1 Tue, 16/03/2021 2,985.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,60,756.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 12/03/2021 14 Fri, 26/03/2021 2,00,007.00 3.51 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 32,617.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -90,307.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-5,51,063.94 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 15/03/2021 4,36,195.54 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 26/03/2021 4,55,339.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 15/03/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 26/02/2021 8,64,316.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

