PharmEasy Launches 'Go Corona Go' Initiative to Empower Vaccine Takers

PharmEasy, Indias' leading e-pharmacy brand, wanted to extend its support to the Government of India in its COVID vaccination drive. Talking about this initiative, DharmilSheth, Co-founder of PharmEasy, said, The government is doing a fantastic job in tackling the COVID-19 situation with its vaccination drive now in full swing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@pharmeasyapp)

The COVID-19 vaccine is finally here and is now available to senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities in its second phase. Vaccinating this group of people is extremely critical at this stage and the government is doing a fantastic job in it. PharmEasy, India's leading e-pharmacy brand, wanted to extend its support to the Government of India in its COVID vaccination drive. And thus, launched its campaign, 'Go Corona Go Initiative', where it will be offering a token of appreciation to every user who has got vaccinated. Basically, PharmEasy is on the lookout for SUPERHEROES who will help make India COVID-free. This will be a small step but will help accelerate the vaccination drive. With this campaign, PharmEasy wants to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated and keep themselves and people around them safe. For every vaccine taken by a citizen, PharmEasy would be giving a flat Rs 150 PharmEasy cash in the wallet to the users that can be used on their next medicine order.

Any individual who has opted for this vaccination can avail of this benefit in 3 simple steps: Click here to register > Upload proof of vaccination (appointment email/certificate) > Get Rs 150 PharmEasy cash in PharmEasy wallet. This is going to be a month-long campaign. With this initiative, PharmEasy not only wants to celebrate the superheroes who have already taken the shot but also intends to motivate others to do the same. Talking about this initiative, DharmilSheth, Co-founder of PharmEasy, said, "The government is doing a fantastic job in tackling the COVID-19 situation with its vaccination drive now in full swing. We thought that the 'Go Corona Go' Initiative would be our humble attempt to encourage the masses to get vaccinated." Adding to this, Dr. Dhaval Shah, Co-founder of PharmEasy said, "Presently, the second phase of vaccination has opened up for people over the age of 60, and the ones above 45 with co-morbidities. In our eyes, they are the real superheroes, who are bravely stepping out to get vaccinated and helping us put an end to the pandemic. A huge shout out to every vaccine taker out there. Together, we can beat COVID-19!" About PharmEasy PharmEasy is the largest online pharmacy platform for all your medicine & healthcare needs. It is currently serving 50 Lac+ happy customers. It delivers medicines and healthcare products from registered and trusted pharmacies to your doorstep at affordable prices. It also offers diagnostic tests from certified labs with a sample collection facility from your home. PharmEasy's motto is 'Simplifying Healthcare, Impacting Lives!' To View the Image Click on the Link Below: PharmEasy rewards every vaccine taker with Rs 150 wallet cash, supports vaccination drive!

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

