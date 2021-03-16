Govt always makes efforts to revive PSUs that can be revived: Javadekar in Lok Sabha

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:25 IST
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the government always makes efforts to revive public sector undertakings that can be revived.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Javadekar said the effort always is to utilise full capacity of PSUs.

''There is always an effort to ensure that those units which can be revived are revived,'' he asserted.

The minister further said the government has approved the revival, merger, or restructuring of some public sector undertakings (PSUs).

''Some of them are Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Steelwork Construction Ltd, Richardson & Cruddas Ltd, NEPA Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Ltd, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL),'' he said.

Replying to a question, Javadekar said BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets.

''And in strategic sector, there will be government presence and there will be private companies also,'' he said.

He also clarified that the government is not privatising Life Insurance Corporation of India.

