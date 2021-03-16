Left Menu

Microsoft launches digital governance road show in Maharashtra

Microsoft India on Tuesday launched a digital governance state roadshow in Maharashtra as part of its initiative to partner with the public sector and accelerate India's digital transformation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:35 IST
Microsoft launches digital governance road show in Maharashtra
Microsoft's roadshow will bring together public sector officials across various states in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft India on Tuesday launched a digital governance state roadshow in Maharashtra as part of its initiative to partner with the public sector and accelerate India's digital transformation. The virtual roadshow is a knowledge-sharing platform to deliberate on significance and opportunity that technologies like cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence (AI) offer for transforming governance.

It brings together public sector officials across various states to advance a dialogue on how technology can play a critical role in accelerating economic and societal progress. Senior state officials, public sector leaders, industry bodies and experts will discuss the impact and integration of technologies like cloud, data and AI into state priorities like e-governance, education, urban development, cyber-security and citizen engagement.

"India's public sector has demonstrated tremendous agility, innovation and resilience this past year, addressing problems at scale and ensuring the smooth continuity of citizen services. Technology played a central role in enabling this resilience and response," said Navtez Bal, Executive Director of Public Sector at Microsoft India. The next leg of a similar roadshow will be hosted for Uttar Pradesh on March 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Latvian government health agencies on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of up to two weeks of the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The move is an additional precaution while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no prob...

Biker performing stunts on Noida road arrested

The Noida Police has arrested a Delhi-based man who was allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a city road in violation of rules, officials said.His arrest on Monday evening came within hours of a video surfacing on social media w...

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of...

Sweden suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Swedens health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZenecas vaccine as a precautionary measure.Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021