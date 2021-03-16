Microsoft launches digital governance road show in Maharashtra

Microsoft India on Tuesday launched a digital governance state roadshow in Maharashtra as part of its initiative to partner with the public sector and accelerate India's digital transformation. The virtual roadshow is a knowledge-sharing platform to deliberate on significance and opportunity that technologies like cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence (AI) offer for transforming governance.

It brings together public sector officials across various states to advance a dialogue on how technology can play a critical role in accelerating economic and societal progress. Senior state officials, public sector leaders, industry bodies and experts will discuss the impact and integration of technologies like cloud, data and AI into state priorities like e-governance, education, urban development, cyber-security and citizen engagement.

"India's public sector has demonstrated tremendous agility, innovation and resilience this past year, addressing problems at scale and ensuring the smooth continuity of citizen services. Technology played a central role in enabling this resilience and response," said Navtez Bal, Executive Director of Public Sector at Microsoft India. The next leg of a similar roadshow will be hosted for Uttar Pradesh on March 17. (ANI)

