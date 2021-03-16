Left Menu

Softer pound, positive earnings lift FTSE 100

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, with healthcare, financials and consumer staples stocks among the top boost. A softer pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as AstraZeneca Plc and British American Tobacco.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:53 IST
Softer pound, positive earnings lift FTSE 100

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters and a set of positive earnings updates helped lift confidence in the economy's recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, with healthcare, financials and consumer staples stocks among the top boost.

A softer pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as AstraZeneca Plc and British American Tobacco. Oil heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell fell, tracking lower oil prices.

The Bank of England governor said economic growth in the United Kingdom would fall by 4% in the first quarter from the same period last year and by 19% compared to the first three months of 2019. The domestically focused FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, led by consumer discretionary stocks.

Specialist pension provider Just Group Plc rose 2.7%, as it reported an 11% rise in annual earnings and flagged progress in shoring up its capital base. Student housing provider Unite gained 2.2%, after it forecast a return to full occupancy and rental growth for the upcoming academic year saying students were keen to go back to campus life, and reinstated dividend for the pandemic-hit 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags

Irans campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer inched on as health authorities announced Tuesday that the countrys third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of c...

N.Korea tells new U.S. administration to cease war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticized ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration that the smell of cordite wafting over the border would not help bring peace, state news reported on Tu...

Police deny shooting during student protests

The South African Police Service SAPS has denied shooting and wounding a person during the ongoing student protests in Johannesburg on Monday.In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police had taken note of a video circulating ...

45-year-old chartered accountant shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 45-year-old charted accountant was shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by unidentified men in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said here.The deceased, Anil Aggarwal, was a resident of Majlis Park, they said.On Tuesday around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021