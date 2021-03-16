Left Menu

Top 5 steelmakers seen lowering debt by Rs 35,000 cr this year and next: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:17 IST
Top 5 steelmakers seen lowering debt by Rs 35,000 cr this year and next: Report

Top five steelmakers in the country are set to pay back Rs 35,000 crore of debt, or 15 per cent of their total borrowings, through the current and next fiscal years, a report said on Tuesday.

Rising demand and higher prices will boost their operating margins by 23 per cent next fiscal, though down from 25 per cent this fiscal, leading to improved credit metrics for steelmakers, Crisil said in its report.

Debt cutting will also come from the savings they made in FY21 by partially deferring capex, which has further strengthened the balance sheets and credit metrics of five primary steel producers, which account for 55 per cent of domestic production, Crisil said.

Domestic demand recovered strongly in the second half of FY21, clipping at 10 per cent between October 2020 and January 2021 as against a steep 30 per cent on-year fall in the first half due to the pandemic. This will have demand contraction improving to under than 10 per cent for the whole of this fiscal.

Further aiding the sector is higher infrastructure spending by the government, and a recovery in residential real estate which are expected to improve demand by 10-12 per cent next fiscal.

On the pricing side, domestic hot-rolled coil prices rallied to a multi-year high of Rs 56,000 per tonne in February from Rs 39,200 per tonne in March 2020 as demand improved amid iron-ore supply constraints and high global prices. Since last month, however, prices have moderated with iron-ore supplies improving, and also because of the reduction in Customs duty announced in the budget.

“The five steelmakers could cut Rs 25,000 crore of debt this fiscal. Next fiscal, despite capex rising by 15 per cent, they can slice debt by another Rs 10,000 crore.

“That would drive a sharp improvement in credit metrics with financial leverage declining below 2.5 times next fiscal compared to above 4 times in fiscal 2020,” said Naveen Vaidyanathan, an associate director at the agency.

The report is based on Tata Steel (including Bhushan Steel), JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India (erstwhile Essar Steel) and Jindal Steel & Power.

While the tailwinds to realisations from higher input costs and global prices may abate going forward, domestic demand growth would provide an offset, said the report.

“Consequently, realisation next fiscal may still be 15 per cent higher than the average of the past five years. That, along with rising volumes and moderate coking coal prices will mean operating margins jumping to 23 per cent next fiscal, but lower than the 25 per cent seen this fiscal,” said Manish Gupta, a senior director at the agency.

Operating margins had plunged to 9 per cent in the previous steel downcycle of fiscal 2016. Since then, what has helped are improved raw material linkages, and better operating efficiencies of stressed assets following consolidation with stronger peers, he noted.

All this will have their cash accruals surge over 40 per cent on-year to Rs 40,000 crore this fiscal, and rise another 10 per cent next fiscal. That, and a reduction in capex this fiscal will fortify financials amid the pandemic uncertainties, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags

Irans campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer inched on as health authorities announced Tuesday that the countrys third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of c...

N.Korea tells new U.S. administration to cease war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticized ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration that the smell of cordite wafting over the border would not help bring peace, state news reported on Tu...

Police deny shooting during student protests

The South African Police Service SAPS has denied shooting and wounding a person during the ongoing student protests in Johannesburg on Monday.In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police had taken note of a video circulating ...

45-year-old chartered accountant shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 45-year-old charted accountant was shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by unidentified men in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said here.The deceased, Anil Aggarwal, was a resident of Majlis Park, they said.On Tuesday around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021