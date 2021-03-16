Star Localmart all set to unwind its Expansion Plan

KOLHAPUR, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Localmart, in a short span of time, has lived up to its novel idea of 21st century retail franchise model by empowering local resources. It has also captured everyone's attention through its quality offerings and won the trust of millions of customers. After garnering notable success in its first phase of operations, Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is now all set to expand its business further. The company currently operates 11 Star Localmart stores in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra. Star Localmart is planning to expand its wings across the Konkan region of Maharashtra and also in Kalaburagi area of Karnataka in second quarter of 2021, which will cover Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts of Konkan (Maharashtra) and Kalaburagi, Vijapur, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur districts of Karnataka. One of the company officials said in a statement that the company plans to launch about 13 new stores in various towns from South Maharashtra area by April 2021 in Gargoti, Athani, Arag, Savlaj, Ashta, Umbraj, Ichalkaranji, Bambavde, Jamkhandi, Warna Kadoli, Kavthe Mahakal, Mahalingpur, and Manerajuri respectively. The company through its retail franchise model offers customers a unique shopping experience and ensures super savings with every purchase. Under a single roof, customers can buy a wide range of daily essentials at very affordable rates with a good product mix of renowned brands. Moreover, frequent weekend and festive offers further enhance customers' shopping experience. While speaking to the Managing Director of Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, said: ''It is a delight to see the way Star Localmart is expanding its footprint. It is heartening to witness so much love and customer appreciation towards Star Localmart. I am confident that we will live up to the expectations of our customers in the future as well and enhance their shopping experience further. We now look for the same support for our customers in North Karnataka.'' About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Software, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed an impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

For Star Localmart franchise enquiry contact: +91-7758999555 / 8484828672 For more details, please visit : https://www.starlocalmart.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309448/Star_Localmart.jpg PWR PWR

