Left Menu

Super Plastronics to invest Rs 300 cr to strengthen its capabilities in IoT technologies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:26 IST
Super Plastronics to invest Rs 300 cr to strengthen its capabilities in IoT technologies

Super Plastronics, a brand licensee for Kodak HD LED TVs for India, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to strengthen its capabilities in IoT technologies to tap emerging opportunities in the smart home devices market.

Phased over three years, the investment will focus on building intelligent TVs that are intuitive and meet the demands of the 'new Indian customer', the Noida-based company said in a statement.

The investment will help Kodak HD LED TV to be a one-stop platform for work-from-home needs for the new customer, it added.

Equipped with large screens, Kodak Android TVs will also connect all the smart home devices in the house.

''We are committed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and Kodak TV will have a first-mover advantage, not only for the domestic market but also to compete globally. Kodak TV is offering aggressive pricing at better technology and expanding its infrastructure in India,'' Super Plastronics Director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said.

According to him, a ''new Indian customer'' has evolved during the pandemic and the definition of TV has changed.

''It is estimated that by the end of 2023 there will be more than 1 million smart home devices in the Indian market,'' he added.

Kodak HD LED TVs is developing a mobile application that would integrate the TV and appliances by voice command.

In 2020, Super Plastronics had announced expansion of its manufacturing capacity with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

''Now, we will be expanding our IoT investment so we can continue to give competition to phone brands which are entering into the TV category,'' Marwah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags

Irans campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer inched on as health authorities announced Tuesday that the countrys third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of c...

N.Korea tells new U.S. administration to cease war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticized ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration that the smell of cordite wafting over the border would not help bring peace, state news reported on Tu...

Police deny shooting during student protests

The South African Police Service SAPS has denied shooting and wounding a person during the ongoing student protests in Johannesburg on Monday.In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police had taken note of a video circulating ...

45-year-old chartered accountant shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 45-year-old charted accountant was shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by unidentified men in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said here.The deceased, Anil Aggarwal, was a resident of Majlis Park, they said.On Tuesday around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021