Left Menu

Softer pound, positive earnings lift UK shares

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters and a set of positive earnings helped lift confidence in the economy's recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, with healthcare, financials and consumer staples stocks among the top boost. A softer pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as AstraZeneca Plc and British American Tobacco.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:42 IST
Softer pound, positive earnings lift UK shares
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters and a set of positive earnings helped lift confidence in the economy's recovery. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, with healthcare, financials and consumer staples stocks among the top boost.

A softer pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as AstraZeneca Plc and British American Tobacco. But lower oil prices resulted in losses in oil heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell. "Yesterday's rally in the U.S. was positive, with the yields stuck around 1.6% level and the stimulus check coming through. It is good for risk appetite and the FTSE is going to move up for the next couple of weeks," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

The FTSE 100 has risen 4.4% so far this year on optimism about a speedy economic recovery, aided by faster vaccine roll outs after a 14.3% slump last year, but fears of increasing inflation leading to higher interest rates has undermined investor sentiment. "With the rebound in the economy and vaccine progress, the Bank of England is more likely to be raising rates not necessarily this year, but certainly next year," Wilson said.

The Bank of England governor said economic growth in the United Kingdom would fall by 4% in the first quarter from the same period last year and by 19% compared to the first three months of 2019. The domestically focused FTSE 250 index rose 0.8%, led by consumer discretionary stocks.

Specialist pension provider Just Group Plc rose 5.3% after it reported an 11% rise in annual earnings and flagged progress in shoring up its capital base. Student housing provider Unite gained 2.8%, after it forecast a return to full occupancy and rental growth for the upcoming academic year and reinstated dividend for the pandemic-hit 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Girl tries to escape from observation home, gets stuck in window

An 18-year-old inmate of an observation home got stuck in a window grill when she tried to escape the facility in Maharashtras Pune district, police said on Tuesday.The girl, who hails from Delhi, was lodged at the observation facility and ...

Iran starts trial of new homegrown vaccine as campaign lags

Irans campaign to inoculate its population against the coronavirus and promote itself as an emerging vaccine manufacturer inched on as health authorities announced Tuesday that the countrys third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of c...

N.Korea tells new U.S. administration to cease war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticized ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration that the smell of cordite wafting over the border would not help bring peace, state news reported on Tu...

Police deny shooting during student protests

The South African Police Service SAPS has denied shooting and wounding a person during the ongoing student protests in Johannesburg on Monday.In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said police had taken note of a video circulating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021