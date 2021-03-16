OLX People Recognizes HR Professionals for their Pioneering Efforts During COVID-19

India's Leading Tech-Powered HR Platform, OLX People today announced the winners of the first edition of "OLX People HR Excellence Award". Industry leaders across multiple sectors were felicitated and recognized for their achievements, triumphs, accomplishments, and spirit of HR in the sphere of recruitment and talent acquisition. Driven by the pandemic, there has been a swift change in the job recruitment process which has transformed the hiring and onboarding process within organizations. Coming during COVID-19, these awards in its first year, celebrate HR individuals and brands who have successfully overcome the arduous challenges that the pandemic unleashed and led their organization in reimagining the HR function to make a positive difference to their businesses. The event was held virtually on the 5th of March 2021 and it was mindfully curated by the community, for the community. The highlight of the event was the invaluable insights and the business experience shared by the top industry experts, which helped numerous other businesses and industries to be agile and adapt to the evolving times. The event was attended by over 450+ CHROs, CEO's, CTOs, CIO's and various other TA, L&D, R&R, Employee Wellness, and other function heads. The award winners out of numerous nominations were selected by an eminent jury in a closed room brought together by ETHRWorld consisting of senior industry leaders such as Anusha Suryanarayan, CHRO, Signify; Dr. AquilBusrai, Founder, AquilBusrai Consulting; Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Professor, MDI; Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy; Ravindra Kelkar, Area Vice President, Indian Subcontinent, Citrix Systems' Sameer Wadhawan, Senior Vice President & Head of HR, Samsung Electronics; VaradharajuJanardhanan, Vice President Human Resources, Flipkart. These industry leaders had put their expertise in evaluating and analyzing the numerous nominations received under the seven categories. The winners under seven key categories include Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Vikramjeet Singh, Chief HR Officer for the initiative known as COVID Management & Introduction of WFH Policy has won Change Management Strategy of 2020. Saviant Technology, Cheshta Sharma, Talent Development Specialist for the initiative known as Zero-Hierarchy, High-Energy Workplace has won for Excellence In HR Innovation. Larsen & Toubro Limited, Dr. C. Jayakumar, Vice President & Head - Corporate Human Resources for the initiative known as PRAYAG: GET/PGET Onboarding program at L&T Level has won the Innovation In Onboarding award. Infosys, Sudhir Mishra, Sr. Geo Lead - Talent Acquisition has won Innovation In Recruitment for the initiative known as InfyTQ. Mattel Toys (India) Pvt. Ltd. Pooja Venkatram, HR Head - India & South Asia for the initiative known as Life@Mattel has won Recruitment Campaign award. MoEngage, Jitender Panihar, Global Head-People, and CultureIb have won the Start-Up award. Under individual category - Infosys, Sudhir Mishra, Sr. Geo Lead - Talent Acquisition has won Talent Acquisition Leader award. Commenting on this initiative, Tarun Sinha, CEO, OLX People, said, "I congratulate all the winners for their exemplary contribution to the HR landscape. These awards are a testament to the work done tirelessly by HR professionals and brands, especially in the last year that was challenging for every organization regardless of size." The Awards also had an engaging and inspiring panel discussion led on the topic of 'Employer Branding in Talent Acquisition'. It highlighted the need for employer branding and how it is enhancing the process of new talent recruitment while drawing a comparison between building an employer brand versus building a customer brand. Followed by the panel discussion was an interesting Fireside Chat with the seasoned industry veterans - Katyayani Krishna, Area HR Head - South Asia, Maersk Group, and Nilabh Kapoor, Business Head, OLX People on 'Reimagining recruitment and employee experience in the new work world'. During the session, they discussed how the pandemic has caused both the workplace and workforce to transition to the new standard. Leaders also emphasized the digitization of the procurement process and how employees are reshaping and remodeling themselves to stay relevant in the current business scenario. The year 2020 brought many obstacles to all the sectors and transformed the whole ecosystem of the way we live. This was the year when people representatives were applauded for their extraordinary contribution and intense efforts to handle companies in such a difficult situation. To know more about the awards and process please click here. About OLX People OLX People, an OLX group company provides hassle-free, efficient end-to-end temporary staffing and permanent recruitment services to corporates and start-ups in the blue-collar and entry-level white-collar segment. We aim to disrupt the staffing and recruitment space by technological innovations to address key challenges that the industry is facing, notably fulfillment ability, the turnaround time for recruitment, and pricing. Our offerings have a range of services throughout the candidate's life cycle such as onboarding, grievance management, payroll, compliance, etc. We understand that each organization differs from another and so will its requirements. While technological interventions solve for efficiency, our team of experts provides tailor-made solutions for different requirements. With technology at the forefront, we are still humane at the heart. For more information, please visit: www.olxpeople.com.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)