Cabin air purification tech to inhibit viruses, bacteria by up to 97pc : JLR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:49 IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said its under-development cabin air purification technology has shown the ability to inhibit viruses and airborne bacteria by as much as 97 per cent in the laboratory tests.

The prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic's technology to inhibit harmful bacteria and viruses, and will help the cabins of future Jaguar and Land Rover models to deliver a unique customer experience, Tata Motors' owned luxury carmaker said in a statement.

The research comes as the company defines its future strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact, it added.

JLR said it has partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform the laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle.

The independent research showed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97 per cent, it added.

''Our customers' well being is of paramount importance to us – and now, more than ever, we are all looking for technological solutions that can help take care of our loved ones.

''The independent research, developed and commissioned by our expert engineers, is just one of the ways we are working to assure our customers that harmful pathogens are being minimised, providing a cleaner environment for passengers inside the cabin and setting new standards in the ownership experience,'' JLR Chief Medical Officer Steve Iley noted.

The ongoing research will allow the automaker to offer the next generation of advanced cabin air filtration in the future, he added.

''This technology is a great example of being able to harness the power of nature and puts Jaguar Land Rover right at the forefront of this cabin technology. Hydroxyl Radicals are one of the most important natural oxidants in chemistry and have been helping to clean our atmosphere for millennia, removing pollutants and other harmful substances,'' JLR Research Engineer Alexander Owen said.

Currently, models across the Jaguar range, including the new all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, and Land Rover line-up – including the Discovery and Range Rover Evoque – offer nanoe technology and PM 2.5 filtration.

