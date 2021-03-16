Left Menu

NatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences

The case is the first criminal action taken against a British bank under a 2007 money laundering law, carrying a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was bringing the proceedings after NatWest's systems failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise activity over an account held by a UK customer between November 2011 and October 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:28 IST
NatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences

Britain's financial regulator has launched criminal action against NatWest over allegations it failed to detect suspicious activity by a customer depositing nearly 400 million pounds ($553 million) over five years, mostly in cash. The case is the first criminal action taken against a British bank under a 2007 money laundering law, carrying a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was bringing the proceedings after NatWest's systems failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise activity over an account held by a UK customer between November 2011 and October 2016. Around 365 million pounds was paid into the unnamed customer's accounts, of which around 264 million pounds was in cash, the watchdog alleged.

NatWest will appear in court on April 14, the FCA said. A source familiar with the matter said the watchdog was keeping the possibility of charging individuals under review.

NatWest had previously disclosed in its 2020 annual report that it had been notified in July 2017 of an FCA investigation under the money laundering law in relation to "certain money service businesses and related parties". The FCA defines a money services business as a company operating a bureau de change, transmitting money by any means or cashing cheques payable to customers.

The case threatens NatWest with further costs for past misdeeds at a time when it has been trying to clean up its image under CEO Alison Rose, who took over in 2019. The bank - which remains 62% state-owned after a bailout in the 2007-09 financial crisis - rebranded from the scandal-tainted Royal Bank of Scotland name last year.

The company's shares fell 3% in early trading and were last down around 2%, compared to a 1% gain for the FTSE 350 banks index. The bank said on Tuesday it was cooperating with the investigation.

"NatWest Group takes extremely seriously its responsibility to seek to prevent money laundering by third parties and accordingly has made significant, multi-year investments in its financial crime systems and controls," it said. ($1 = 0.7231 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty slip for 3rd day; financial stocks drag

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial stocks despite a firm trend in global markets. A weakening rupee and selling by foreign investors also weighed on Dalal ...

TCS launches platform to secure enterprises from cyber risk

Indias largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday announced its Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform aimed at helping enterprises to efficiently mitigate cyber risks.The SaaS-based software as a service-bas...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021