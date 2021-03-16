Left Menu

Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 cr via QIP issue

If we choose to do that, rationale would be to acquire projects at attractive valuations, Godrej Properties Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had told PTI in an interview last month.According to an investor presentation, the companys sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:29 IST
Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 cr via QIP issue

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,750 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. Last week, the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore. ''The QIP committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issue and allotment of 2,58,62,068 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,450, against the floor price of Rs 1,513.39 per share, aggregating to Rs 37,49,99,98,600,'' according to a regulatory filing. The issue opened on March 9, 2021 and closed on March 15, 2021. Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority Of Singapore, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd (USSL) As Trustee Of Universities SUP and Baron Emerging Markets Fund are major investors who participated in the QIP.

Last month, the board approved raising of up to Rs 3,750 crore. ''We have taken an enabling resolution. We will see now in next few weeks and months whether to actually do anything on it. If we choose to do that, rationale would be to acquire projects at attractive valuations,'' Godrej Properties Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had told PTI in an interview last month.

According to an investor presentation, the company's sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year. In the first nine months of 2020-21 fiscal, sales bookings were up 16 per cent at Rs 4,093 crore. During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, the company posted record sales bookings of Rs 5,915 crore, highest among listed realty firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty slip for 3rd day; financial stocks drag

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in financial stocks despite a firm trend in global markets. A weakening rupee and selling by foreign investors also weighed on Dalal ...

TCS launches platform to secure enterprises from cyber risk

Indias largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday announced its Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform aimed at helping enterprises to efficiently mitigate cyber risks.The SaaS-based software as a service-bas...

Soccer-Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured. The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury...

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.Gao Fu, the head of Chinas CDC, led the development of a protein subunit v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021