Left Menu

Star Air adds New Destinations to its Charts

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is at the forefront of its segment and has made impressive growth even during these ongoing tumultuous times. Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer Kishangarh, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi Hindon, Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:43 IST
Star Air adds New Destinations to its Charts

BENGALURU, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has taken a toll on all the segments of industries around the globe. The Aviation segment has taken the biggest toll, however, some players in its segment have countered it well to bring out their best in these challenging times. Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is at the forefront of its segment and has made impressive growth even during these ongoing tumultuous times. Post lockdown, Star Air launched its scheduled flight services to three new destinations that include Surat, Nashik, Jodhpur and resumed its services to Tirupati as well. What's more interesting is that it is able to garner an impressive response from flyers even during these times, where many feel anxious about traveling.

The company also provides charter services, backed by its fleet of Embraer ERJ145 aircrafts and Airbus helicopters. Flyers can avail Star charter services to fly anywhere within India and international tourist destinations of choice. Incepted in January 2019 with an aim to connect the unconnected by offering quality flight services, Star Air has lived up to its endeavor by connecting numerous Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Star Air is now gearing up its operations to expand its business horizon further, in cities like Nagpur and Jamnagar as well by April 2021. Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati. ''On the safety aspect, Star Air is working hard as ever to cater and fulfill all the respective COVID-19 protocols, which will help its ever-increasing passengers to enjoy their journey and make it memorable for the years to come. It is prepared to cater to such growing demands and all set to expand its business further,'' concluded Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air. About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Software, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

About Star Air Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438805/Star_Air__Embraer_145.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438806/Star_Air_Belagavi_Jodhpur.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar among nine wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers

Gurpreet Singh 77 kg and Sunil Kumar 87 kg are among the nine wrestlers selected in the trials conducted at IG Stadium here in Delhi for the Asian Olympic qualifiers event and 2021 senior Asian Championship. The national selection trial was...

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10 of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology.The restructuring ...

UK peers debate freedoms in India, minister points to close India-UK ties

Peers in Britains House of Lords held a debate on the issue of freedoms of non-governmental organisations, academics and other groups in India and called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take up the issues directly with his Indian counter...

AfDB commits $530m to finance construction of transmission line in Angola

The African Development Bank has committed 530 million to finance the construction of a 343 km, 400 kV central-south transmission line that will connect the north and south transmission grids in Angola and allow for the distribution of clea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021