Russia extends ban on UK flights by a month over coronavirus variant

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain by one month up to April 16 due to a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus task force said on Tuesday.

Russia has reported 28 cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant, consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday and has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.

