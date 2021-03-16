Hero Electric sells 50,000 units in 2020

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has sold over 50,000 electric two-wheelers last year thus retaining the top slot in the segment.

The company further said its sales network has crossed the 600 touchpoint mark covering 500 towns and cities across the country, thus offering the widest service network offered by any brand in the segment.

Advertisement

''As we come out of an extremely challenging year, we at Hero Electric are extremely proud of what we have achieved. When we were faced with the situation, we had two options at hand, and I am glad we chose to fight it out with our experience and support from each and everyone connected to us. We are proud to have achieved our goals despite all challenges,'' Hero Electric Chief Executive Officer Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

This year the company is looking forward to presenting an exciting lineup of products, he added.

Hero Electric, through 2021, plans to expand its Ludhiana-based manufacturing facility from an existing capacity to produce 70,000 units per year to 2.5 lakh per annum.

The company is aiming to close the current financial year with a growth of 15 per cent over last year on the back of its hybrid sales model, a combination of online and offline sales.

The company further said it has added 1,500 new charging points through 2020-21 across various cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)