Left Menu

Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, more deals

"The drum beat in our daily meetings is getting louder and louder and louder, things are flying," the executive chairman of digital advertising company s4 Capital told Reuters, adding that tech and healthcare were leading the charge. He said he expected his firm to be at the "north end" of the market's estimates of 15 to 20% like-for-like gross profit growth for last year, and is eyeing more deals, including a small content one. He suggested the digital transformation company Globant as an ideal partner.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:59 IST
Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, more deals

Martin Sorrell, the world's most famous advertising executive, expects global economies to roar back to life as they recover from the pandemic over the next two years, but is worried about what comes next. "The drum beat in our daily meetings is getting louder and louder and louder, things are flying," the executive chairman of digital advertising company s4 Capital told Reuters, adding that tech and healthcare were leading the charge.

He said he expected his firm to be at the "north end" of the market's estimates of 15 to 20% like-for-like gross profit growth for last year, and is eyeing more deals, including a small content one. He also said that ideally S4 would one day agree a transformational deal where it inserts itself into a bigger company that is then run together. He suggested the digital transformation company Globant as an ideal partner.

Also Read: Nigeria's first COVID-19 vaccines land in capital city of Abuja

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama says Meghans interview is heartbreakingMichelle Obama said Meghans recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Danish director says making Oscar-nominated Another Round kept him sane after daughters deathThomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting Another Round, which has just earned him...

Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their childrens organs if their child is ever facing death. Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Pricey cats six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raidSix pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021