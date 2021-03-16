Left Menu

Delhi Police seized duplicate Fortune Soyabean oil in 15-litre tins, fake labels: Adani Wilmar

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said the Delhi Police has seized eight counterfeit Fortune Soyabean oil in 15-litre tins, and fake labelsstickers used on the cap from a store in Shardhanand Market here.Based on specific information, a team of the Lahori Gate police station led by Sub-Inspector Puneet Bharti had on March 13 conducted a raid at Aggarwal Sons in Shardhanand Market, GB Road, the company said in a statement.Eight counterfeits of 15-litre tins of Fortune Soyabean oil were seized during the raid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:22 IST
Delhi Police seized duplicate Fortune Soyabean oil in 15-litre tins, fake labels: Adani Wilmar

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said the Delhi Police has seized eight counterfeit Fortune Soyabean oil in 15-litre tins, and fake labels/stickers used on the cap from a store in Shardhanand Market here.

Based on specific information, a team of the Lahori Gate police station led by Sub-Inspector Puneet Bharti had on March 13 conducted a raid at Aggarwal & Sons in Shardhanand Market, GB Road, the company said in a statement.

''Eight counterfeits of 15-litre tins of Fortune Soyabean oil were seized during the raid. A total of 119 labels and 481 round stickers were also seized from the shop. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 3.68 lakh,'' said a spokesperson of Adani Wilmar.

The police have registered FIR (first information report) against the shop owner, who has been booked under the offence of Copyright Infringement.

The accused, Shyam Sundar, owner of the shop Aggarwal & Sons is taken into custody for further investigation to identify the source of the duplicate product, the spokesman said.

According to Adani Wilmar, several mismatches were found in the labels, which includes incorrect hologram compared to the original and erroneous batch code details.

The tins used were duplicate, missing the Adani Wilmar embossed logo, and the cap was also duplicate. The top cardboard cover on the tin, also, did not have AWL branding.

Adani Wilmar said it is committed to the highest standards of safety and quality across its portfolio, which spans edible oils and other food products sold under the Fortune brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama says Meghans interview is heartbreakingMichelle Obama said Meghans recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness o...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Danish director says making Oscar-nominated Another Round kept him sane after daughters deathThomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting Another Round, which has just earned him...

Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their childrens organs if their child is ever facing death. Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Pricey cats six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raidSix pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021