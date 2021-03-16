EROS Group announces the Launch of 'Sampoornam Mart' One-Stop Retail Opportunity Worth approx. 100 CR in Greater Noida West

NEW DELHI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampoornam Mart (S Mart) from EROS Group will offer a mix of bridge to premium and luxury brands in the form of one-stop retail opportunity. Envisioned as a three-storied building, S-Mart will spread over a sprawling space of 35000 - 40000 sq.ft. (Built-up area) with best amenities in commercial shopping destination at Noida Extension (Greater Noida West). A landmark in making, EROS Sampoornam is emerging as a proud address in Greater Noida, which is a home to more than 1700 families. S-Mart has already sold out 25 % shops on Shivratri; launch day. Situated in the heart of Greater Noida, it is well connected to all of Delhi NCR's major transit points and business hubs. The future planned infrastructure in the city, including the Jewar Airport, will further transform Sampoornam Mart.

With its prominent location in the growth corridor in the Greater Noida West, S-Mart will have direct commuter access to the upcoming metro station, connecting the Mart seamlessly to NCR's CBD and will be complemented by accessibility to social infrastructure including a renowned list of educational institutes, hospitals and hotels. The project is expected to be ready for occupancy by 2023 as per UP RERA PRJ 972907.

Avneesh Sood, Director EROS Group, said, ''The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world pause and re-assess the way we live and work. As market leaders, we owe it to our industry as well as our customers to evolve and innovate with the changing times. At EROS Group, it has been our constant endeavour over the years to adapt and learn in order to stay ahead of the curve. Right now, our focus is on setting the narrative for the new normal, powered by technology, adaptability and ingenuity.'' ''We are investing around Rs 100 cr over the next 2 years on this project. Sampoornam Mart is a RERA registered project and will be delivered by 2023. It is being designed to be a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The S-Mart is being constructed to be more than a shopping destination. While it will satisfy passionate shopaholics, but it will also act as a stress-relieving destination that will recharge life. With the convenience of being a one-stop-shop, S-Mart will have provisions for everything, probably starting from vegetables, fruits, groceries to designer wear, jewellery shops, food courts, swanky restaurants and many more.'' Sampoornam Mart, the smart retail space for smart brands and smart customers will be offering residents the opportunity to enjoy a world class retail space live in the heart of the city. With a flourishing community right next door, and space to multiple outlets, S Mart is guaranteed to be the cynosure of all eyes with the following supreme amenities front facing, adjoining green belts, 90 shops, ample parking space, clear visibility from main road, full power back-up, high-speed Fujitec elevators connecting all floors, impressive elevation and all amenities in place.

''The Group has been around for more than 80 years and we have a legacy of providing the highest quality and excellence in our products. This new Sampoornam Mart project is a testament to that legacy,'' Mr. Avneesh Sood concluded.

EROS Group is leading the discourse in many areas that will shape the future of India through its cutting edge design thinking and deep and nuanced understanding of customer needs. S Mart is an example of the future potential of thoughtful planning in India. It goes far beyond delivering just a home or a workplace by combining a complete living experience and imaginative spaces to deliver brighter living for all its residents.

Recently EROS Group has invested additional 155 CR to buy James Hotel in Chandigarh (Sec 17) along newly launched premium luxury housing project worth approx. 200 CR by the name of Edenwood Towers in Faridabad.

EROS Group has two hotels -- Shangri-La's EROS in central Delhi and EROS Radisson Blu Hotel in Faridabad, Haryana. It also runs Vishal Cineplex in West Delhi.

About EROS Group: EROS Group is a Real Estate giant in India. It is a well-known Construction Company with special strength in and around Delhi. With over half a century of proficiency and experience, it is known for its quality and distinction. The Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of Real Estate promotion and town planning in the country for over 60 years. Started with properties worth Rs 13000 in 1940s, the Group now boasts of having projects worth over 4000 crores in the pipeline. With time, the Group has also ventured in various other sectors than Real Estate and proved its forte in all the new sectors.

