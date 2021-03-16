Left Menu

Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles files IPO papers

The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.According to market sources, the company would raise Rs 150-160 crore from the IPO.Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repayingprepay of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements besides utilising it for general corporate purposes.Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:39 IST
Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles files IPO papers

Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 150-160 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering of up to 1.34 crore equity shares will comprise a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The Gujarat-based company may, in consultation with the merchant banker, consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 22 lakh equity shares for cash consideration. The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.

According to market sources, the company would raise Rs 150-160 crore from the IPO.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repaying/prepay of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements besides utilising it for general corporate purposes.

Promoted by Mukeshkumar Patel, Dineshbhai Patel, Rameshbhai Patel and Kirankumar Patel, Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments. It currently has an over 2,000 dealer network across 27 states.

Pantomath Capital Advisors has been appointed as lead manager to the issue.

The equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Long jumper Murli Sreeshankar on Tuesday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by bettering his own national record with a leap of 8.26m on the second day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here.The Olympics qualificat...

Russia extends ban on UK flights by a month over coronavirus variant

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain by one month up to April 16 due to a variant of the coronavirus first detected in the UK, Russias coronavirus task force said on Tuesday.Russia, which has had the flight ban in place ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Democrats, progressives fight California governor recallProminent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of Calif...

Mercury touches 32.1 deg C in Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department IMD said.The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature is predicted to rise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021