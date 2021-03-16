Happay Ranked as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

● Attributes its Customer and Revenue Growth to Industry's best Travel and Expense Management solution.

Bengaluru India March 15th, 2021- Deloitte announced Happay as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, ranking the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Fintech emerges as the fastest-growing tech sector; rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Happay was the ‘First in the World’ to conceptualise ‘Software plus Payments’ for Expense Management and is Asia's most favoured Expense Management platform. The company attributes the growth rate to a matured Fintech & SaaS offering; Large Enterprise focussed wins against global incumbents and appointment of accomplished Industry Leaders. Happay's CEO and Co-Founder Anshul Rai credits the additions to the core payment stack and API driven platform with the company's customer growth over the past three years. He said, '' Today, our world-class Enterprise-grade Travel and Expense Management product seamlessly integrates with any IT system and Travel ecosystem players across 40+verticals.This award is a testimony of our proven vision to handle 100% of the business spends on one platform and one budget.''. The company generated tremendous interest in the recently concluded beta launch of the 10x better (Travel + Expense + Corporate Cards) Integrated platform. ''Attracting customers consistently as also retaining them to achieve such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's business model, implementation of plans and its leadership,'' Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. ''Happay has shown the right calibre for growth.'' About Happay Happay is a pioneer of Business Expense Management Automation in Asia. Our cloud-based platform leverages AI & ML to help businesses automate their travel, employee expenses and payments. Funded by Sequoia Capital and Prime Venture Partners, Happay serves 6000+ customers processing 2.3 Mn reports and $1Bn+ GTV worth expenses annually across 40+ industry verticals. What gives Happay an edge above the rest is its highly flexible and full-stack payment and expense management platform. It has an elegant and intuitive user interface, rich analytics and deep integrations with Payment, Banking and Enterprise systems. Learn more about Happay at https://happay.com About Deloitte Fast50 The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years. Here's the full ranking: https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2020-winners-report.html PWR PWR

