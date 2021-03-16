Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:51 IST
Al new Creta crosses 1.2 lakh cumulative sales mark in one year of launch

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said the all-new version of its SUV Creta has crossed the 1.21 lakh cumulative sales mark in the country since its launch one year ago.

The auto major, which had launched the all-new version of the SUV in March last year, noted the model has spearheaded the company's SUV leadership in the country.

The company has sold over 5.8 lakh units of the Creta in the domestic market so far since 2015. Besides, around 2.16 lakh units of the model have been exported to different markets abroad.

''All-new Creta has set new benchmarks in the Indian auto industry and has become the most loved SUV in India taking the pole position month after month in this highly competitive SUV space,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

This exemplary feat is a testimony of the company's manufacturing excellence and class-leading features that it offers to discerning customers, he added.

''As we move ahead, I am confident that our smart Indian customers will continue to choose Hyundai cars that are redefining benchmarks across segments,'' Garg noted.

The automaker said over 60 per cent of the sales of all-new Creta comes from trims with the 1.5-litre diesel engine, while over 20 per cent sales come from automatic variants.

