MP: Motorcycle catches fire after being hit by bus, 3 dead

Three persons were killed on Tuesday when their motorcycle caught fire after being hit by a speeding bus near Baidiya Khal on Khandwa-Bhopal road, a police official said.

Harsud Sub Divisional Officer of Police Ravindra Vaskale identified the deceased as Kamla Bai (45), her son Shanka (26) and her brother Shobharam (50).

Advertisement

''They were on their way to Khalva village. The bus has been seized and efforts are on to nab the driver and conductor who fled from the spot,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)