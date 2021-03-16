Left Menu

Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 crore through QIP

Godrej Properties said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 3,750 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:06 IST
Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 crore through QIP
The company is India's largest publicly-listed developer by booking value over the past five years. Image Credit: ANI

Godrej Properties said on Tuesday it has raised Rs 3,750 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The company saw a strong mix of investors with nearly 90 per cent of the book being allocated to long-term only investors.

The company's largest existing external shareholder GIC strongly backed the QIP with an investment of 110 million dollars (about Rs 800 crore). However, the largest investor in the QIP was Invesco Developing Markets Fund and certain other funds managed by Invesco Advisers Inc which are investing 150 million dollars (about Rs 1,090 crore).

Godrej Properties has identified several growth opportunities and intends to use net proceeds received from the issue for augmenting long-term capability building and scaling the business in the years to come. "This capital will play an important role in supporting our growth aspirations and provide us significant opportunities to rapidly scale in the years ahead," said Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej.

The company reported a total booking value of Rs 4,093 crore and total booking volume of 6.64 million square feet in 9M FY21 period, representing a growth of 16 per cent in booking value and 28 per cent in booking volume. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 headed for tepid open as Fed meeting begins

Futures pointed to a muted open for the SP 500 and the Dow on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs. Nasdaq futures rose about 0.5 ...

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway SPV gets 'AAA’ rating from Crisil, others: NHAI

National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday said Delhi-Mumbai Expressway special purpose vehicle SPV has received AAA rating from Crisil, CARE and India Ratings.The project, at an estimated cost of about Rs 90,000 crore, will connect De...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 million vaccine doses in second quarterThe European Commission expects to receive more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNT...

Frustrated over poor turnout at his rallies, Shah hatching conspiracy to harass us: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the assembly polls, and sought to know if the Election Commission EC is taking instructions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021