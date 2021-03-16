Left Menu

Europe seeks alliance with US to tackle aviation emissions

That includes aviation, whose global emissions increased over the past two decades until the COVID-19 pandemic grounded flights and caused a temporary drop in pollution last year. As well as emitting carbon dioxide, flights contribute to climate change by producing nitrous gases, soot and water vapour contrails that can cause an amplified warming effect.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:19 IST
Europe seeks alliance with US to tackle aviation emissions

The European Union wants to work with the U.S. government to curb aviation's contribution to climate change, including through possible pollution standards on jet fuel, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday.

The EU has said every sector must contribute to its goal of eliminating its net emissions of the greenhouse gases causing climate change by 2050. That includes aviation, whose global emissions increased over the past two decades until the COVID-19 pandemic grounded flights and caused a temporary drop in pollution last year.

As well as emitting carbon dioxide, flights contribute to climate change by producing nitrous gases, soot and water vapour contrails that can cause an amplified warming effect. "Historically ... these non-CO2 impacts haven't really been taken into account, and maybe we could work with the U.S. administration to encourage them to be taken into account," said Damien Meadows, acting head of the Commission's department for aviation climate policy.

An EU study in November found non-CO2 emissions are responsible for about two thirds of the global warming caused by aviation. "If we worked with the United States we could try to raise fuel standards to diminish the amount of soot elements causing non-CO2 impacts," Meadows told the European Parliament.

Another option could be to design transatlantic flight routes to minimise their condensation trails, he said. The Biden administration has given early signals it will scrutinise the climate impact of aviation, including with the appointment of Annie Petsonk as the transport department's top international aviation official.

Petsonk, an environmental lawyer, worked for years at the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund to push the United States to adopt more stringent aviation emissions policies. Meanwhile, Europe is drafting targets, due to be proposed in the second quarter of the year, for airlines to use a minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels. It is also mulling fuel tax changes to speed the shift away from fossil fuel kerosene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man killed by wild elephant in Raigarh district

An 18-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in a forested area of Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.The incident took place in the morning hours near Behramar village under Chhal forest range, where the ...

Science News Roundup: HK scientist develops retinal scan technology and mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan r...

Indian Railways will never be privatised: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways in ...

Soccer-Wenger calls for World Cup every two years, radical calendar changes

Arsene Wenger says FIFA should consider holding the World Cup and Euros every two years and that a review of the international match calendar will consider compressed qualifiers and enforced breaks for players. The former Arsenal manager is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021