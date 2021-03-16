KRAS rolls out first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS), a joint venture between the Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1000 MRSAM 'missile kits' for the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years.

These missile sections will then be 'forwarded' to Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further and future integration, a KRAS release said.

''This is beginning of a new era, filled with self-confidence, a marked step-change in technological expertise and a collective demonstration of capability to be the global manufacturing hub for defence products,'' Baba Kalyani, Chairman/ Managing Director, Kalyani Group, said.

''We are confident to complete the order far ahead of the stipulated time, and support the armed forces with the best in class missile kits.Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces,'' Baba Kalyani said.

Brig Gen Pinhas Yungman, Head of Air and Missile Defense Systems division of Rafael Advanced Defense System said,''We have been a reliable partner to the Indian armed forces for almost three decades, and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to 'Make in India' cause.'' ''We are confident KRAS will not only build products for the Indian armed forces but will, at the same time, trigger and help achieve Indian governments vision of exports from India.'' KRAS is India's pioneering private sector MSME with advanced manufacturing capabilities and facilities dedicated to especially address the assembly, integration and testing (AIT) of the state-of the-art weapon systems being inducted by the defence forces, the release said.

Parallel with manufacturing, KRAS is ''maturing'' to address Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) too, that of a major in-service Air Defence Missile System for the Indian Air Force.

As part of its 'Make-in-India' efforts, KRAS has also expanded its scope to include development of Advanced Defence Systems and Remotely-Controlled Weapon System, the release added.

