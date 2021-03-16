Left Menu

CashRich acquires WealthApp's mutual fund distribution biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:36 IST
CashRich acquires WealthApp's mutual fund distribution biz

CashRich, a prominent wealth-tech firm, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of WealthApp's mutual fund distribution business in an all-cash deal.

Though the acquisition amount was not disclosed, this deal is expected to strengthen CashRich's position as a prominent investment app in India, the wealth-tech firm said in a statement.

The company had raised equity funding from its existing three UK-based investors to finance this acquisition.

Post the acquisition, CashRich's user base will reach around 2 lakh.

WealthApp's asset under management (AUM) has been merged with the existing AUM at CashRich.

''The fintech ecosystem in India is thriving because of the collaborative efforts of several stakeholders,'' Sougata Basu, founder, CashRich said.

CashRich is an app where individuals can invest in mutual funds and buy insurance products easily. Its unique approach of dynamic systematic investment plan (SIP) helps retail investors to automatically build wealth during volatile markets.

CashRich said it is planning to expand in other financial products and increase distribution via partnerships.

The company said it will explore more acquisition opportunities and has invited individual distributors as well as firms who are in the mutual fund business to get in touch to explore opportunities.

CashRich's mutual fund processing is done using the BSE Star MF platform and SIP mandates are through National Payment Corporation of India's NACH platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike Lee to lead 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury

American director-producer Spike Lee is set to lead the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is expected to take place between July 6-17 this year. As per Variety, Lee will be the first Black president of the festivals jury. He w...

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

SC directs bar members be heard by judges' panel on new SOP for hybrid hearing

The Supreme Court Tuesday said its 7-judge committee, looking at re-opening of the top court, be requested to listen to the bar members to resolve differences on the new standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid hearing of ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021