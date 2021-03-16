Left Menu

European Medicines Agency: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks

Updated: 16-03-2021 18:54 IST
Europe's medicines watchdog on Tuesday said the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks after several countries halted its use due to concerns about blood clots.

The EMA's Executive Director Emer Cooke said the agency was carrying out a case-by-case evaluation of incidents and was expected to complete a review on Thursday.

