EESL to procure 1 cr LED bulbs under Gram Ujala programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:14 IST
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Tuesday said it will procure around 1 crore light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs for its Gram Ujala programme.

To fulfil the purpose, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has issued a tender, EESL said in a statement.

''CESL has issued a first of its kind tender to procure 1 crore LED bulbs for its Gram Ujala programme. Through this tender CESL intends to invite participation of bidders for co-investment on a revenue sharing basis. ''Under the Gram Ujala programme, CESL will distribute high quality LED bulbs, at an affordable cost in rural areas,'' it said. CESL will be procuring 70 lakh 12-watt LED lamps, and 30 lakh 7-watt lamps. As per the last discovered prices of these LED lamps, the 12-watt lamp will be considered at Rs 75 per bulb and Rs 42 for the 7-watt bulb, it said.

The bidder will have to quote a differential price per bulb, that is, the price that the bidder wants to receive for their LED over and above the floor price. The differential will be called the participation price.

L1 will be determined on the basis of the least participation price in each type of bulb, EESL said. CESL MD and CEO Mahua Acharya said, ''Through this tender, we are asking private companies to share 50 per cent of the cost, and therefore 50 per cent of the revenue, arising from the sale of Carbon Credits and the opportunity to participate in nation building.'' EESL did not share any details with respect to the timeline of the tender.

