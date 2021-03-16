Tiger Global-backed Upstox to sponsor IPL

Tiger Global-backed online brokerage Upstox will sponsor the Indian Premier League starting April 9.

IPL Governing Council announced a ''multi-year'' partnership with Upstox as an official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers, a joint statement said without giving the value of the sponsorship deal.

This is for the first time in the history of IPL that a brand in the stock and mutual fund sector would be partnering at large to create awareness about this category.

Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in stocks, mutual funds, digital gold, derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders.

Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said, ''As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios.'' Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Kumar, co-founder & CEO of Upstox said, ''In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan following, especially by the millennials.'' IPL, he said, has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionising finance in India.

''This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country,'' he said.

