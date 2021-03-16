Left Menu

No restoration of full train services: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:28 IST
No restoration of full train services: HC

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI): Due to the spurt in the number of Covid cases, no direction can be issued to the Southern Railway to restore its services in full strength, the Madras High Court said on Tuesday.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said this while disposing of a public interest writ petition from advocate Ramkumar Adityan.

Due to the sudden increase in the number of cases, the High Court itself has deferred its decision to bring back the physical hearing of cases, the bench pointed out.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 867 new cases while the active cases surged to 5,450.

The bench said that if the situation improves and the number of affected cases come down, the petitioner can approach the court again with the plea to restore full services by the Southern Railway.

The petitioner sought commencement of short service trains and suburban trains in Chennai in full swing.

In support of his prayer, he pointed out that the governments in the State and at the Centre had restored full air service, allowed full accommodation in cinema theatres and in buses, including air-conditioned ones.

The bench said that the protocol of maintaining minimum distance may not be possible as the trains will be over crowded.

It is for the railway authorities to seek the advice of experts on how far railways can be reopened, the bench said, adding that courts don't have the requisite expertise in such matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...

I got COVID-19 because someone else didn't follow protocols: Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, saying that he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest films crew was careless regarding protocols. The 51-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-...

Spike Lee to lead 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury

American director-producer Spike Lee is set to lead the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is expected to take place between July 6-17 this year. As per Variety, Lee will be the first Black president of the festivals jury. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021