Left Menu

CEAT to invest Rs 20 cr for expanding sales, services outlets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:31 IST
CEAT to invest Rs 20 cr for expanding sales, services outlets
Representative image

CEAT will invest Rs 20 crore for expanding its exclusive sales and service outlet -- Shoppe -- as the tyre maker sees ''very good'' demand from the cities having a population of three lakh and below, according to a senior company executive.

The company had set up Shoppe as a one-stop facility for all tyre-related requirements to service customers in cities having more than a 5 lakh population. Last month, the company announced that over 200 outlets will now act as a full-fledged customer service centre.

Currently, the tyre maker has around 325 sales and service facilities pan-India, including Shoppe.

''The demand for passenger cars and two-wheeler tyres is very good in smaller towns also. So, we wanted to innovate on retailing design, which is compact, modern and industrial. The outlets in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will be much more compact with different designs while the bigger cities will continue with the existing shoppe format,'' Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer of CEAT, told PTI.

''We want to double the total outlets from 325 at present to around 600 in the next two years,'' he added.

According to him, the standalone investment from CEAT in the project would be to the tune of Rs 20 crore while these outlets in the smaller cities will be both company-owned as well franchise-operated.

Banerjee said the demand for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler has either reached the pre-COVID level or even equal to or higher than the pre-COVID level.

In the passenger segment, there are import restrictions from the government under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which has made a higher pie available to the domestic manufacturers and CEAT is one of them.

On the supply side also, the company has been investing in huge capacity, which fortunately got timed to the right opportunity. It is investing in car bus radial, passenger four-wheeler and two-wheeler, all of them, he said.

''So, we are in a position to tap this demand and in a higher demand scenario, we are looking at gaining share in the passenger segment as well,'' Banerjee said.

He said some space has been created for the domestic manufacturers in the truck tyre segment also due to the import restrictions.

''It was the last segment to pick up, growth-wise, and now, it is gradually showing growth. We are entering the summer season, which is the peak season for consumption, so we are looking forward to good numbers in truck tyres also,'' Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...

I got COVID-19 because someone else didn't follow protocols: Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, saying that he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest films crew was careless regarding protocols. The 51-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-...

Spike Lee to lead 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury

American director-producer Spike Lee is set to lead the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is expected to take place between July 6-17 this year. As per Variety, Lee will be the first Black president of the festivals jury. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021