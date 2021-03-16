KRAS rolls out first batch of MRSAM missile for Indian Army & Air Force

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. ''The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM 'missile kits' for the Indian Army and the Air Force over the coming years,'' said the company's official statement.

These missile sections will then be forwarded to state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further and future integration, it added.

Advertisement

KRAS is a joint venture between India's Kalyani group and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The company said it has fused Rafael's state-of the-art technology with the engineering excellence of the Kalyani group.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyani group, said, ''We are confident to complete the order (for MRSAM kits) far ahead of the stipulated time, and support the armed forces with the best in class missile kits.'' ''Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in maintenance and repair operations as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)