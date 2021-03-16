Left Menu

KRAS rolls out first batch of MRSAM missile for Indian Army & Air Force

The roll-out event marked KRAS commitment to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and the Air Force over the coming years, said the companys official statement.These missile sections will then be forwarded to state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited BDL for further and future integration, it added.KRAS is a joint venture between Indias Kalyani group and Israels Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:33 IST
KRAS rolls out first batch of MRSAM missile for Indian Army & Air Force

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out its first batch of medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. ''The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM 'missile kits' for the Indian Army and the Air Force over the coming years,'' said the company's official statement.

These missile sections will then be forwarded to state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for further and future integration, it added.

KRAS is a joint venture between India's Kalyani group and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The company said it has fused Rafael's state-of the-art technology with the engineering excellence of the Kalyani group.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyani group, said, ''We are confident to complete the order (for MRSAM kits) far ahead of the stipulated time, and support the armed forces with the best in class missile kits.'' ''Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in maintenance and repair operations as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon PM Diab says most subsidies covered until June

Most Lebanese subsidies are covered until June but fuel for electricity generation will run out by the end of March and efforts are being made to keep it going, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.Diabs government has been ...

Govt ear-tags 14.62 cr livestock with unique ID number

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has ear-tagged 14.62 crore livestock, including pigs, with a 12 digit unique identification number.Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, in...

I got COVID-19 because someone else didn't follow protocols: Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, saying that he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest films crew was careless regarding protocols. The 51-year-old actor tested positive for COVID-...

Spike Lee to lead 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury

American director-producer Spike Lee is set to lead the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which is expected to take place between July 6-17 this year. As per Variety, Lee will be the first Black president of the festivals jury. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021