Five of a family among six survive major accident along Jammu-Srinagar highway

Six people, including five members of a family, had a miraculous escape after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a stream along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, officials said.

The private vehicle was en route to Srinagar from Jammu when it rolled down 150 feet before landing in the Nallah Bishlari near Sherbibi, around six kilometres from Banihal town, they said.

SHO, Banihal, Nayeem-ul-Haq said all six people travelling in the vehicle – Umesh Kumar (40), his wife Meenu (36), daughters Vidhanshi (10) and Bhavi (6), and three-month-old son Kiyan, besides Ramesh Sharma (50) – were rescued and their condition was stated to be stable.

Umesh Kumar and Ramesh Sharma, both residents of Jammu, are colleagues at the sessions court in Srinagar, the officials said, adding barring Vidhanshi and Sharma, none suffered any injury.

Sharma sustained minor head injuries, while Vidhanshi has a fracture in her leg, they said.

