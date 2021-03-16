Left Menu

J&K govt to set up dedicated cell in JKTPO for promoting exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:05 IST
The Jammu & Kashmir government will set up a dedicated cell in JKTPO to substantially boost exports from the union territory.

This was conveyed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, an official spokesman said.

The dedicated export cell in the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) will work on support measures required to boost exports in sectors in which the UT has a relative competitive advantage.

The cell will work as the single-point contact between government authorities and various stakeholders, the spokesman said.

The export cell will also be an advisory agency for engaging with sector-wise beneficiaries and recommending welfare measures in the form of required handholding financial incentives, and product-specific assistance.

Besides, it will coordinate with the Export Promotion Council, international trade bodies, FIEO, India Promotion Trade Organization, among others.

The meeting was informed that efforts of the Centre and state governments are being synergized to create institutional mechanisms to promote trade with a special focus on the MSME sector which often lacks the knowledge or risk appetite to venture in the international market, he said.

The creation of export cell intends to boost export potential of the districts by identifying products and export clusters in each district through District Level Export Committees, he added.

This new approach not only decentralizes the planning process but also puts the local producers and manufacturers at its centre, the spokesman said.

It was informed that the Department is establishing a Dry Port at Katra as an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road and rail to a seaport for the trans-shipment of cargo to be traded from Jammu & Kashmir, he said.

The Dry Port will house container terminals and Customs office to facilitate exports directly from J&K.

The Department is also organizing various training and registration drives for traders and exporters to create awareness among them, besides proactively engaging in capacity building measures to improve quality assessment, supply chain management and logistics under a well-defined export strategy.

Moreover, 'buyer-seller' meets are being held regularly to create business-to-business synergy, and guidance is being provided to exporters on matters related to standardization, quality certifications, export finance and product insurance, he added.

The Chief Secretary exhorted the Department to undertake extensive branding of J&K's products by developing a unique logo and hallmark for easy identification and quality assurance in the international market.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

