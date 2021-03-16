Left Menu

MP: Night curfew in Indore, Bhopal city areas from tomorrow

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:06 IST
MP: Night curfew in Indore, Bhopal city areas from tomorrow

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore municipal areas and also ordered closure of shops at 10 PM in eight other cities.

The restrictions would come into force from Wednesday, an official said.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a meeting with senior officials, he said.

The night curfew will be in place in Indore and Bhopal cities from 10 PM to 6 AM, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Essential services such as medical shops, ration shops and eateries will be exempted from curfew. Passengers arriving from outside by flight, train or bus will be allowed to travel to their destination even after 10 PM.

Shops will remain closed in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone cities (which are also district headquarters) from 10 PM to 6 AM.

No public programs will be allowed on the occasion on Holi but individual celebration of the festival will be allowed.

Permission of the district administration in these ten districts is mandatory if more than 100 persons are expected to take part in any social, educational, political, religious, sports, entertainment or cultural program.

Thermal screening and one-week isolation for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra will continue.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,69,391. The death toll reached 3,890 with three more fatalities. PTI MAS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue

The BJP and Congress had sharp exchanges in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion on the state budget when the main opposition party targeted the government on the farmers issue.During Zero Hour in the House, BJP MLA Aseem Goe...

Russia threatens to block Twitter in a month

Russian authorities said Tuesday they would block Twitter in a month if it doesnt take steps to remove banned content, a move that escalates the Russian governments drawn-out standoff with social media platforms that have played a major rol...

Greece, Turkey resume preliminary talks on maritime dispute

Greece and Turkey began another round of exploratory talks in Athens on Tuesday, seeking common ground on a long-standing maritime boundaries dispute before a European Union summit later this month.The two neighbouring NATO allies are at od...

Vedanta ups open offer price for Indian unit to Rs 235/share

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Plc on Tuesday raised the open offer price for buying shares in its flagship Indian firm to Rs 235 per share, nearly 4 per cent higher than the current trading price.In January, Vedanta Resources had offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021