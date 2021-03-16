Croma, Amazon jointly launch new range of TV with built-in Fire device

Tata Group-owned electronics store chain Croma has entered into a partnership with Amazon to launch a new range of smart TVs with built-in Fire device for customers in India.

The new smart LED TV range will come with a built-in Fire TV device and through this strategic partnership, Croma aims to offer an intuitive, simple, and customised experience, the companies said in a joint statement.

It brings together all streaming content from across over 5,000 apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more.

''The proliferation in OTT apps and the consequent fragmentation in viewership is creating a demand for a more seamless browsing experience. The Alexa voice search and the intuitive soft-touch remote control supported by the Fire TV OS offers a different and to my mind, better browsing experience than other Smart TVs,'' Croma CMO Ritesh Ghosal said.

Amazon and Croma have a history of working together and offering Amazon Devices to customers across India through their offline stores, Head of Amazon Devices India, Parag Gupta said.

''Today, we take this partnership to a new level. The new range of Fire Edition Smart TVs by Croma delivers an incredible user experience, excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience that gets better every day with Alexa,'' Gupta added.

Prices for Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs start at Rs 17,999 and are available in sizes ranging from 32 inch to 55 inch in HD and 4K option.

