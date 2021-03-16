Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:10 IST
Mercedes-Benz drives in new E-Class priced up to Rs 80.9 lakh
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has launched the new E-Class in the country priced up to Rs 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The E 200 trim is priced at Rs 63.6 lakh, E 220d at Rs 64.8 lakh while the E 350 d AMG Line is tagged at Rs 80.9 lakh.

"We are confident that with our balanced variant strategy, the new E-Class will strongly appeal to not only the chauffeur-driven luxury dweller but also to the driving enthusiast who wants a sporty and fun car to drive around, without compromising on any of the luxury features," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

The company plans to launch 15 new products this year and the new E-Class with its new attitude is just the beginning of an intense product intervention planned, he added.

The E-Class remains Mercedes-Benz India's largest selling model with more than 46,000 units on the roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

