Left Menu

2 dead, 2 injured as car drives hits pedestrians in Germany

A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured, police said. Two more people were taken to a hospital and were being treated in intensive care.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:38 IST
2 dead, 2 injured as car drives hits pedestrians in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured, police said. They described it as an accident.

It wasn't clear what led to the car, driven by a 50-year-old German man, hitting people crossing a road near a tram stop in suburban Leipzig. The vehicle then crashed into a traffic light and ended up on the tram tracks.

Police said that an 85-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were killed. Two more people were taken to a hospital and were being treated in intensive care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europes vaccination rollout...

Four killed, eight injured in Nepal accident: Police

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road in Nepals Sindhuli district on Tuesday, police said.The incident happened when the vehicle enrou...

BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue

The BJP and Congress had sharp exchanges in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion on the state budget when the main opposition party targeted the government on the farmers issue.During Zero Hour in the House, BJP MLA Aseem Goe...

Russia threatens to block Twitter in a month

Russian authorities said Tuesday they would block Twitter in a month if it doesnt take steps to remove banned content, a move that escalates the Russian governments drawn-out standoff with social media platforms that have played a major rol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021