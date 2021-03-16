Left Menu

Parl Panel suggests systemic review by RBI to pre-empt IL&FS type crisis

The government in October 2018 superseded its board....the Committee desires that a thorough systemic review should be conducted by RBI so that such episodes involving systemically important entities are pre-empted, the report said.The committee said startups with the requisite capability and expertise be encouraged to join the credit rating industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:39 IST
Parl Panel suggests systemic review by RBI to pre-empt IL&FS type crisis

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested a thorough systemic review by the Reserve Bank to pre-empt IL&FS kind of crisis, involving systemically important entities. The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Jayant Sinha, in its report said the resolution of IL&FS remains sub-judice before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

''...delays in the resolution process not only brings a steep value erosion to the bankers and other creditors but more importantly leaves the understanding of the lacunae in the system evasive,'' it said.

The financial crisis in IL&FS came to light after some of its group entities defaulted on debt payments. The government in October 2018 superseded its board.

''...the Committee desires that a thorough systemic review should be conducted by RBI so that such episodes involving 'systemically important entities' are pre-empted,'' the report said.

The committee said startups with the requisite capability and expertise be encouraged to join the credit rating industry. This might aid in fostering healthy competition and also eliminating complacency in the credit rating industry.

''The Committee further recommend the watchdogs to be more alert and prudent in their enforcement of regulations instead of curbing the growth of credible startups in the industry,'' the report said.

The panel also noted that the RBI and Sebi have started a joint inspection of credit rating agencies with the role of the central bank specifically focussed on bank loan ratings assigned by CRAs. It said that regulators should remain alert and pro-active to ensure strict enforcement of the regulations.

''The committee would like to re-stress on the need for a fresh evaluation of the credit rating framework in the country .... with a view to reinforcing public confidence in the entire process of credit rating,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earths first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them.Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion year...

WRAPUP 6-Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europes vaccination rollout...

Four killed, eight injured in Nepal accident: Police

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road in Nepals Sindhuli district on Tuesday, police said.The incident happened when the vehicle enrou...

BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue

The BJP and Congress had sharp exchanges in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion on the state budget when the main opposition party targeted the government on the farmers issue.During Zero Hour in the House, BJP MLA Aseem Goe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021