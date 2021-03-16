Icra assigns SP1A ranking to solar developer Waaree Energies
Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has been assigned solar power SP1A ranking by rating agency Icra.In SP1A, 1 denotes highest level of technology and A indicates the robust financial health of the company, it said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:45 IST
In SP1A, 1 denotes highest level of technology and A indicates the robust financial health of the company, it said in a statement. ''Icra accredits Waaree Energies with SP1A ranking indicating strong performance capability and financial strength... The ranking SP1A emphasizes the company’s superior performance capability and highest financial strength to undertake solar projects,'' the statement said.
The rating is valid for two years till 2023, the company said.
''We will continue to be committed to customer centricity, uncompromised service quality and affordable pricing. These recognitions push us to continuously innovate, improve and thrive,'' Hitesh Doshi, CMD, Waaree Group said.
Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is the country's leading solar photovoltaic (PV) maker and leader in rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai.
It has India's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat. The company has presence in over 350 locations in India and 68 countries.
