Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 60 pc on Day 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:01 IST
Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 60 pc on Day 1
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The initial public offer of Kalyan Jewellers India was subscribed 60 per cent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The issue received bids for 5,72,26,464 shares against 9,57,09,301 shares on offer, according to an update on NSE.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 20 per cent and those meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.10 times.

The initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 1,175 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 375 crore.

The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 86-87 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares would be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

At the end of June 2020, the company had 107 showrooms across 21 states and Union Territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East. Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Primordial lightning strikes may have helped life emerge on Earth

The emergence of the Earths first living organisms billions of years ago may have been facilitated by a bolt out of the blue - or perhaps a quintillion of them.Researchers said on Tuesday that lightning strikes during the first billion year...

WRAPUP 6-Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europes vaccination rollout...

Four killed, eight injured in Nepal accident: Police

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road in Nepals Sindhuli district on Tuesday, police said.The incident happened when the vehicle enrou...

BJP, Congress MLAs clash in Haryana Assembly over farmers' issue

The BJP and Congress had sharp exchanges in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday during a discussion on the state budget when the main opposition party targeted the government on the farmers issue.During Zero Hour in the House, BJP MLA Aseem Goe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021