Four killed, eight injured in Nepal accident: Police

The incident happened when the vehicle enroute to Baskateri from Sindhuli veered off the road and fell 50 metres down the hilly road.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:31 IST
Four people, including a child and two women, were killed and eight others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road in Nepal’s Sindhuli district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened when the vehicle enroute to Baskateri from Sindhuli veered off the road and fell 50 metres down the hilly road. “Among those killed in the accident include a 65 year old man, 18 year old girl, 19 year old woman and her two year old. Eight others including the jeep driver and a two year old boy were injured in the incident,” police said.

Three seriously injured passengers have been referred to a nearby hospital for further treatment. However, other injured people are receiving medical treatment Sindhuli District Hospital, police said.

