Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

Wall Street's S&P 500 index scaled a new high on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities rose to within 1% of an all-time peak as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's S&P 500 index scaled a new high on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities rose to within 1% of an all-time peak as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. U.S. Treasury yields fell as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading in check and investors awaited the latest government debt auction.. .

Oil prices fell for a third day as Germany, France and other European countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, threatening economic growth and fuel demand. The Nasdaq rose to a two-week high on a rebound in technology-related stocks at the heart of February's sell-off. MSCI's all-country world index, heavily weighted to big U.S. tech firms, also rose.

After the pandemic, demand will increase further for technology stocks that fueled the rally to record highs during the pandemic, said Johan Grahn, head of ETF strategy at AllianzIM in Minneapolis. "As long as technology is solving real problems for people, there will continue to be a market for these types of companies," Grahn said. "There will be more demand for technology solutions across the board," he said.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.2% to 678.36, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.79% to 1,642.57. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.47%, the S&P 500 lost 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.39%.

Euro zone government bonds held ground as caution set in before the conclusion on Wednesday of the Fed's two-day meeting while uncertainty around vaccinations in the bloc supported safe-haven assets. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded flat to yield 1.6074%. Yields on the benchmark last week hit 1.642% on expectations of rising inflation.

Fed policymakers are expected to forecast the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 by the fastest rate in decades as it recovers from the pandemic. The Bank of England also meets on Thursday and the Bank of Japan wraps up a two-day meeting on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's order to make vaccinations available to all adults by May 1 contrasted with stuttering rollouts in Germany, France and elsewhere, where the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended due to worries about possible side effects. In currencies, the dollar held small gains from overnight, with caution evident ahead of the central bank meetings.

The dollar index rose 0.137%, with the euro down 0.29% to $1.1894. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.10% versus the greenback at 109.02 per dollar.

Bitcoin slid 0.1% to $55,591.15. The cryptocurrency hit $61,781.83 on Saturday. Brent crude futures fell $0.58 to $68.3 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.74 to $64.65 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to release Rs 28.24 cr funds for salaries of staff of DU colleges

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it would release the funds amounting to Rs 28.24 crores for the salaries of the staff of its fully-funded Delhi University colleges. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day convened a...

ABVP workers create ruckus outside VC office in Jaipur varsity

Police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse ABVP workers after they created ruckus outside the Vice Chancellors office at the University of Rajasthan here.The students closed the door of the office from outside and tried to confine the VC...

Anxious Americans to pay debt, taxes with COVID-19 stimulus checks

Michael Johnson, a construction worker in Washington, D.C., is waiting for the 1,400 check from the government promised after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last week.Hes not planning a spending spree....

Stalemate continues in Odisha assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid on issue of paddy procurement

The stalemate continued for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday in the Odisha Assembly over suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the House due to alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement,resulting in no transaction of business following ruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021