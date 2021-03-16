Left Menu

Of five AIADMK nominees for April 6 Puducherry assembly polls, four are sitting MLAs and one ex-MLA

Puducherry, Mar 16 (PTI)The AIADMK on Tuesday released the list of party nominees for five Assembly segments for the April 6 polls in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The seats are spread over Puducherry (4) and Karaikal (one) regions, the party high command in Chennai said in a release.

The AIADMK is a constituent of the NDA headed by AINRC in Puducherry.

All the four sitting legislators of the AIADMK-A.Anbalagan, his brother A Baskar, Vayyapuri Manikandan and K A U Asana (from Karaikal)-have been again fielded in Uppalam, Mudaliarpet, Muthiapet (all in Puducherry) and Karaikal South.

Om Sakthi Segar, a senior AIADMK member and ex-MLA, has been allotted Orleanpet in Puducherry.

Segar had filed his nomination on Monday from Nellithope expecting that he would be allotted the seat.

The AINRC, which is heading the NDA in which the AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) are constituents, is contesting 16 out of the total 30 segments here.

The AIADMK and BJP were together allotted 14 seats earlier and they were expected to share it.

A near deadlock prevailed in finalising the number of seats between the two parties. Now it has become clear that the AIADMK would contest from five seats leaving the remaining nine seats for the BJP.

