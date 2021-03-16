Left Menu

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman applauds Energy Swaraj's efforts to promote aatmanirbharta

Prof. Solanki has taken leave from IIT Mumbai to start a public movement through an 11-year-long ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:46 IST
The Energy Swaraj Foundation hopes to reach millions of people in various cities, in India and abroad, through this campaign. Image Credit: Twitter(@RajivKumar1)

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, Dr Rajiv Kumar met with Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki of Energy Swaraj Foundation today and applauded his efforts on undertaking "localized energy self-sufficiency or 'Energy Swaraj' as the solution to counter the current climate crisis as well as to promote aatmanirbharta in energy consumption".

During this time, he will be driving around and staying in a solar-powered electric bus or a solar bus—a journey that is not a 'vanvas' but a 'solarvas'. The vehicle will also house solar demonstration units and small training facilities. Prof. Solanki will drive the vehicle to hundreds of cities and towns, universities and schools, and corporations.

The Energy Swaraj Foundation hopes to reach millions of people in various cities, in India and abroad, through this campaign. The Yatra intends to bring about an understanding and practical acceptance in society, at large, of the adoption of solar-powered solutions in a disciplined manner for fulfilling 100% energy needs.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog commended the initiative by Prof. Solanki for setting up some bold targets of awareness creation, providing training to 100+ million people and for bringing 10+ million households on 'off-the-grid power solutions. He said this novel initiative will bring about a huge change in the understanding and behaviour of common people. It will help India achieve the huge target it has set for 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

