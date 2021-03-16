Left Menu

Maha govt says jeans OK at office, but not T-shirt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:49 IST
After asking employees and officials not to wear T-shirts and jeans at office, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the order by dropping jeans from the prohibition.

Government employees must not wear T-shirts while on official duty, the new order said.

By an order on December 8, the government had prohibited wearing of jeans and T-shirts, a fiat that had met with opposition from employees.

