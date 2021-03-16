Left Menu

UP: Woman fined for performing stunts on motorcycle

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:53 IST
UP: Woman fined for performing stunts on motorcycle

A challan was issued on Tuesday here against a woman for doing stunts on a motorcycle with a video of the incident going viral, police said.

Traffic police have issued the challan on Manju Devi, the registered owner of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, as per the records of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) with a pecuniary fine of Rs 11,000 slapped on the bike owner.

The e-challan has been sent to her address, SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwah said, adding that the action has been taken after viewing a video that went viral on social media.

In the footage, a woman is seen driving the bike while another woman sits on her shoulders performing a stunt even as the vehicle is in motion.

Police got details that the women were doing stunts in Govindpuram locality of Kavi Nagar police station area and the address was traced based on the registered vehicle number.

As part of the penalty, Rs 5,000 was imposed for doing stunts on the roads without permission, Rs 1,000 for driving a bike without helmet and Rs 5,000 for violating Sections 3 and 4 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Kushwah added.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to release Rs 28.24 cr funds for salaries of staff of DU colleges

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it would release the funds amounting to Rs 28.24 crores for the salaries of the staff of its fully-funded Delhi University colleges. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day convened a...

ABVP workers create ruckus outside VC office in Jaipur varsity

Police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse ABVP workers after they created ruckus outside the Vice Chancellors office at the University of Rajasthan here.The students closed the door of the office from outside and tried to confine the VC...

Anxious Americans to pay debt, taxes with COVID-19 stimulus checks

Michael Johnson, a construction worker in Washington, D.C., is waiting for the 1,400 check from the government promised after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last week.Hes not planning a spending spree....

Stalemate continues in Odisha assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid on issue of paddy procurement

The stalemate continued for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday in the Odisha Assembly over suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the House due to alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement,resulting in no transaction of business following ruc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021