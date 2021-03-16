Left Menu

Startek Q4 2020 net loss widens to USD 7.6 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:56 IST
Startek Q4 2020 net loss widens to USD 7.6 million

Business process management firm Startek, which has half of its employees based in India, on Tuesday reported widening of its net loss to USD 7.6 million in the fourth quarter ended December 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had recorded net loss of USD 5.3 million in the same period a year ago.

''Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 included an approximate USD 13.2 million goodwill impairment from COVID-19 related forecasted declines in the Company's business in India, South Africa, and Australia and in Argentina owing primarily to the devaluation of the local currency,'' the company said in a statement.

The net revenue of Startek increased by 1.6 per cent to USD 174.5 million during the reported quarter from USD 171.6 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

For full year ended December 31, 2020, Startek registered widening of loss to USD 39 million from USD 15 million a year ago.

The net annual revenue of the company declined by 2.6 per cent to USD 640.2 million in 2020 from USD 657.9 million in 2019.

Startek has over 18,000 employees in India.

In February, Startek subsidiary CSP Alpha Holdings Pte Ltd successfully completed a debt refinancing with a newly secured USD 185 million senior debt facility, comprising a USD 165 million term loan and a USD 20 million revolving credit facility.

''The term loan bears a moratorium on principal repayment for 21 months and will amortize quarterly thereafter, beginning in November 2022. The proceeds of this loan was used to repay in full the previous senior debt facility and to also make the strategic investment in CSS,'' Startek said.

On February 25, 2021, Startek announced a strategic investment in CSS Corp, comprising a USD 30 million contribution in a limited partnership managed by Startek's majority shareholder Capital Square Partners, to acquire both an indirect beneficial interest of approximately 26 per cent in CSS, as well as an option to acquire a controlling stake, the company said.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris makes U.N. debut, pledges to fight for women, democracy

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly under great...

NIA searches Waze's office; court rejects his plea against arrest

The NIA which is probing the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house on Tuesday searched arrested police official Sachin Wazes office here.A court, meanwhile, rejected Wazes plea conten...

ABVP workers create ruckus outside VC office in Jaipur varsity

Police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse ABVP workers after they created ruckus outside the Vice Chancellors office at the University of Rajasthan here.The students closed the door of the office from outside and tried to confine the VC...

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 3.48 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. According to an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021